Dublin based chauffeur company announces 35 new jobs

A 40-year-old chauffeur company in Dublin has launched a new reservations app and announced 35 new jobs.

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald announced the new jobs and app earlier today in Devine’s Worldwide Chauffeur Services’ new 10,000 sq ft offices in Santry, Dublin.

The new jobs come as the company builds their customer service team.

From December 4 customers will be able to make reservations on an app and track their vehicle’s arrival.

Devine, CEO of Devine’s said: “Our passengers are time sensitive so the technology will complement our best in class reservation and pick up experience. It’s about enhancing the white glove service experience with just enough technology.”

Devine Chauffeur Company claims the app is the first of its kind in Europe.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation said "reliability and quality of service" is what consumers are looking for.

“Enterprises like these that are the backbone of the country. You have been giving this customer service for a very long time. Very well done. Congratulations,” Minister Fitzgerald said.

Previous customers include the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and the Queen of England.

Devine’s caters to 160,000 business passengers per year.

The company, which now boasts a fleet of more than 40 cars and a staff of 60, started in 1978 and involves three generations of the family.

The jobs will be introduced over the next 24 months and the company is investing €2m into the expansion of the business by 2018.