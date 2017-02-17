Dublin Airport was the fastest-growing airport in Europe last year

Dublin Airport has been named the fastest-growing major airport in Europe last year, according to new figures released today.

The figures, released by ACI Europe, show passenger numbers at Dublin Airport increased by 11.5% in 2016.

The top airports were: Dublin Airport (+11.5%)

El-Prat Airport, Barcelona (+11.2%)

Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam (+9.2%)

Copenhagen Airport (+9.1%)

Madrid Barajas (+7.7%)

The growth at Dublin Airport delivered a new traffic record at Ireland's key gateway, with almost 28 million passengers welcomed last year. An extra 2.8 million passengers used the airport in 2016, while over the past two years, an additional 6.2 million people passed through Dublin Airport.

"This new ACI data confirms that Dublin Airport had a record-breaking performance at home and abroad last year," said Dublin Airport managing mirector Vincent Harrison.

"Passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 5.1% last year, while Dublin Airport increased its traffic by more than twice that amount."

Within European Union airports, the average growth was 6.7% last year, while traffic at non-EU airports declined by 0.9%, mainly due to falling passenger numbers at Turkish airports.

ACI said that European freight traffic increased by 4.1% last year, registering its best performance since 2010 and confirming the improving economic conditions across the continent.