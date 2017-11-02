Dublin aircraft engineering firm announces 150 new jobs

Ireland’s largest independent aircraft maintenance provider has announcedthe creation of 150 new jobs over the next three years.

Dublin Aerospace opened in2 009 with just 18 staff and has grown its then €7m turnover to €46m last year.

The significant expansion of Dublin Aerospace’s workforce is part of the company’s strategy to double its turnover by 2023.

Michael Tyrrell, CEOannounced “This Quarterwe have just hired the first 48of 150 additionalteam members with a variety of skill sets including Aircraft Engineers, Avionics Technicians, Structures & Composite Technicians , Painters and Aircraft Operatives.”

The company offers five types of apprenticeship and trainee programmes in conjunction with SOLAS, the Irish National Training Agency, with over 100 young men and women currently in training.

In 2017/18 the company expects to take on approximately 35 more.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD said she was "delighted" at the announcement of the "high-value engineering and technician jobs".

"It is testament to the vision of the team and the company’s highly skilled and dedicated staff that Dublin Aerospace is growing so confidently," she said.

Julie Sinnamon, Enterprise Ireland CEO said “Dublin Aerospace is a very important service provider to the global aviation industry. Having its base at Dublin Airport is of critical importance, servicing its international client base and delivering high value jobs to Ireland.