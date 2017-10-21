Donohoe: Banks must do more on tracker scandal; up to gardaí whether to get involved

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the banks need to do more to tackle the tracker mortgage scandal.

He has called the banks' CEOs to a meeting on the issue next week.

Mortgage lenders are accused of defrauding up to 30,000 customers who were taken off trackers.

Paschal Donohoe would not be drawn on whether the Gardaí should be called in.

He said: "What I can do as Minister for Finance is engage in this matter on behalf of the Government. It's a matter for the Gardaí themselves as to whether they believe evidence is there to merit their involvement in the process.

"Of course were I to be seen to be involved in that process, it could undermine the work that the Gardaí do in relation to any issues in the future."