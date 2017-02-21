Disney has invented a method to charge your mobile phone through thin air

Disney Research has developed a method to charge electronic devices seamlessly through thin air, without the need of electrical wires.

Quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR) involves inducing electrical currents through the walls, ceiling and floor of a room which then generates a magnetic field that can power several mobile phones, fans and lights simultaneously.

The Disney Research team built a 16 by 16 foot aluminium room within their lab, placing a copper pole in the centre of the the room into which capacitors were inserted.

Next the team induced electrical currents throughout the walls, floors and ceilings sending magnetic waves throughout the room, which allowed devices operating at the same frequency to receive power.

“Our simulations show we can transmit 1.9 kilowatts of power while meeting federal safety guidelines,” Matthew Chabalko, associate research scientist at Disney Research in Pittsburgh, said. “This is equivalent to simultaneously charging 320 smart phones.”

(Lauren Hurley/PA)

The team said it may even be possible to eliminate the need for the metalised walls, ceilings and floors in the future, instead using modular panels or conductive paint to induce an electrical current.

“This new innovative method will make it possible for electrical power to become as ubiquitous as WiFi,” said Alanson Sample, associate lab director and principal research scientist at Disney Research.

“This in turn could enable new applications for robots and other small mobile devices by eliminating the need to replace batteries and wires for charging.”