Diageo announce plans to open up St James's Gate as new urban quarter

Back to Business Home

Diageo have announced plans to develop a new "St James's Gate Quarter" in Dublin.

They are looking to develop 12.6 acres of their brewing site in Dublin into residential property, as well as office and commercial space.

They say advances in technology mean they do not need as much space to keep up their brewing output.

Management at Diageo say it will develop Dublin's Liberties area into a dynamic modern community.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets