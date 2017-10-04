Diageo announce plans to open up St James's Gate as new urban quarter
Diageo have announced plans to develop a new "St James's Gate Quarter" in Dublin.
They are looking to develop 12.6 acres of their brewing site in Dublin into residential property, as well as office and commercial space.
They say advances in technology mean they do not need as much space to keep up their brewing output.
Management at Diageo say it will develop Dublin's Liberties area into a dynamic modern community.
