Developers can now bypass local authorities to secure planning permission for large projects
03/07/2017 - 07:22:55
Applications for large scale housing schemes could secure planning permission before the end of the year under a new fast track scheme.
Developers planning to build more than 100 homes or blocks of student accommodation can make their case directly to An Bórd Pleanála, bypassing local authorities.
The commitment was made back in July 2015 under Rebuilding Ireland.
