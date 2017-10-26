Developer gets permission to include sleeping facilities in office tower

The developer of an office tower in Dublin has been given permission to include sleeping facilities for workers.

The Sentinel building in Sandyford will have 300 office suites with "overnight stay" facilities for those who work internationally.

Rossa Mullally from Sigmar Recruitment is not convinced the idea will go down well with all staff.

He said: "'Come work for us and never go home', I think some people might not be overly impressed.

"If they are saying it will be a regular kind of fully serviced apartment, it might be different.

"I know that this is what it looks it is being set up as, but having them for 300 sounds like an awful lot."