Deliveroo riders to get accident and illness insurance to protect income

Back to Business Home

Deliveroo has said it is offering staff the first sickness and accident insurance available to on-demand food delivery riders in the UK.

The move means Deliveroo riders can claim 75% of their average weekly income for up to 26 weeks if they are unable to work due to illness or as a result of an injury while working, the company announced.

Cyclists will also have access to public liability insurance, which Deliveroo said was a first-of-its-kind policy for food delivery cyclists.

The new scheme will give Deliveroo riders up to £2m (€2.26m) in public liability insurance, a product previously unavailable to those working on a bicycle, while the illness and accident cover is the first such product available to on-demand food delivery platform riders in the UK, according to the company.

Deliveroo managing director Dan Warne said: "This is the first income protection insurance for on-demand food delivery riders in the UK. This new industry-leading insurance package is hugely important for all those who ride with Deliveroo.

"We know the thing our riders value the most is flexibility to fit their work around their lives, rather than their lives to work. But they also deserve security while they’re out on the road. This new insurance gives riders security in the event of an injury while maintaining the flexible work they value.

"We would like to go further, in offering the security we offer riders, but we are currently constrained by the law.

"As we outlined to the Government’s Taylor Review, we’re committed to providing the flexible work that riders want, alongside the security we believe they deserve. Giving riders access to these products is just one way that we are working to do this but we also want to see the law updated so on demand companies can offer both flexibility and security."

The move comes as unions continue to campaign for more employment rights for workers in the gig economy.
KEYWORDS: Deliveroo, Accident, Illness, Income, Delivery, UK

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • UCD seeks 15% of fast-growing firm

    A dispute over whether University College Dublin is entitled to a 15% shareholding in a fast-growing company involved in developing commercial processes for global pharmaceutical giants has come before the Commercial Court.

  • EU puts 17 nations on tax avoidance blacklist

    The European Union has put 17 countries on a blacklist of those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.

  • Musgrave to buy La Rousse to boost foodservice arm

    Food wholesale and retail group Musgrave is set to boost its foodservice division by buying La Rousse Foods from Cuisine de France owner Aryzta for an undisclosed sum estimated to be around €30m.

  • Ireland’s airports must become ‘Brexit-proof’

    Exploiting the north American and European markets can help Brexit-proof airports such as Cork, its managing director has said. And a European aviation body has warned that a hard Brexit will be a disaster for UK-based airlines.

  • Cork one of five new locations for health food chain Freshly Chopped

    Freshly Chopped said it would be opening its first Waterford store today, before increasing its footprint in Cork and Galway as well as opening two new stores in Dublin, creating 75 new jobs.

World Markets