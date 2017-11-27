Deliveroo removes minimum order spend

Delivery service Deliveroo has announced it will no longer have a minimum order spend in Irish cities.

Deliveroo allows users to place food orders through their website or apps.

Earlier this year, the company announced the recruitment of 250 new riders in Dublin, Belfast in Cork.

The announcement added to its network of 861 riders in Ireland.

The delivery company launched in 2015 in Dublin before expanding to to Cork, Belfast, Galway and Limerick.

The company has also revealed the most popular dishes ordered across the country.

Eathos claims most popular breakfast dish with its eggs benedict.

The lunchtime winner goes to Ramen in Cork with its black bean chicken ramen.

While Boojum scoops the title of most popular Deliveroo dinner with the chicken burrito bowl.

