Dawn Farms wins €850m SUBWAY contract

Dawn Farms has won a contract worth up to €850m to supply cooked sandwich meats to more than 4,000 SUBWAY restaurants across Europe.

It will run for seven years to 2024 and continues a long relationship between the two firms.

Dawn Farms is headquartered in Naas Co. Kildare and has manufacturing operations in Ireland and the UK making cooked and fermented meat for pizza, sandwich, ready meals and snacks.

SUBWAY sources a lot of its dairy, bread and confectionery products from Irish companies as well as its sandwich meats from Dawn Farms.

Larry Murrin, CEO of Dawn Farms, said: "This contract demonstrates that Ireland and the Irish agri-food sector is held in high regard internationally and has the potential to expand its global reach, if we can achieve the right mix of competitiveness and market led innovation."