Dawn Farms announce €25m investment which will create 150 jobs over five years

Dawn Farms is announcing a €25m investment which will create 150 new jobs over the next five years.

The company is one of Europe's leading suppliers of cooked meat ingredients to international foodservice chains.

CEO Larry Murrin says its a major vote of confidence in their people, their innovation process, and their customers: "What we will be doing is increasing the resources at the innovation side of the business and the science side of the business.

"And over a relatively short period of time, 2-3 years, that in turn will generate additional manufactoring and service jobs right across the business so we see the total job add on of being around 150."