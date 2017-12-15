Data reveals Cork Airport as one of the happiest airports in the world

Cork Airport has been voted as one of the world’s happiest airports.

The data, compiled by Happy or Not, reveals the Irish airport as the second happiest airport in the world.

Happy or Not, which provides feedback systems and terminals across the globe, revealed its findings in their inaugural Airport Report.

The report is based on feedback from 158 million data points from Happy or Not’s smiley terminals in 160 airports across 136 terminals.

Cork Airport’s Kevin Cullinane said: "We are delighted with today’s findings. They confirm our ongoing efforts in providing the best of customer service, facilities and ease of travel to the over two million passengers that travelled through Cork Airport in the last year.

"A happy passenger is as a result of a collaborative effort from the entire Cork Airport team, from the moment a passenger enters the terminal to when they depart.

"The findings of the Airport Report will also prove invaluable in terms of developing our already superb and consistent customer service and state of the art facilities here in Cork Airport."

Cork Airport is the only Irish Airport to rank in the top eight and is tied in second place with a rating of 88.45% across areas such as Security, Arrivals, Check-In, Washrooms and Baggage Reclaim.

The UK’s Exeter Airport topped the ranking with a score of 88.66%.

The average value across all airports was 76.52%.

The Airport Report also identified the key times for happy travelling:

Times of the day

9am is the happiest time of day for travellers, with a happiness rating of 85.7%, closely followed by 8am with 85.5%.

2am and 3am tend to be unhappiest hours, with 71.3% and 71.9% of travellers happy at these times respectively.

Days of the week

Tuesday (83.4%) is the days when travellers are happiest, followed closely by both Wednesdays and Thursdays (83.2%).

Passengers are, on average, much less happy when flying on weekends, with Sunday being the lowest-scoring day (80.0%), followed by Saturday (80.7%).

Month of year

October and November are the happiest months for passengers, both with an average rating of 83.5%. Fliers in July are the unhappiest (80.9%), followed by those flying in April (81.1%).

Happy or Not’s ranking is based on feedback data collected between November 2016 and November 2017, from airports which received more than 120,000 inputs in the past year across more than two points of experience.