Daily departures to France in summer 2018 announced by Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has published details of the new sailings schedule it will introduce following the arrival in mid-2018 of its new 55,000 tonnes cruise ferry W. B. Yeats.

Highlights of the plan will see a doubling in the number of summer sailings between Ireland and France.

There will be daily departures alternatively from both Dublin and Rosslare ports. This is coupled with an increase in autumn/winter sailings frequency, and an expansion in passenger, car and freight carrying capacities on the company’s prime Ireland – UK route between Dublin and Holyhead.

Described by its managing director, Andrew Sheen, as a plan "to be welcomed by all interests and one that will give a significant boost to Irish tourism and trade," the proposed new sailings and scheduling arrangements will "give passengers and freight customers alike, more choice in terms of routes and departure dates, particularly on services to France."

When delivered, the new W. B. Yeats will be the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea.

The ship will have space on board for 1,885 passengers and crew, 1,200 cars in 4kms of vehicle deck space, and 441 cabins, with a variety of cabin grades including luxury suites. A waiter service a la carte restaurant, choice of lounges, an outside promenade deck and a host of entertainment options are amongst its other features.

It is currently being built in Flensburg, Germany.