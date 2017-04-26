Cybersecurity form to create 100 jobs at new international HQ in Dublin

A cybersecurity company has vowed to create 100 jobs at the opening of its international headquarters in Dublin.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable, with the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, marked the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Tenable said the new roles at its Docklands offices will be filled over the coming two years.

Mr Yoran said the firm chose to locate in Dublin because of its global reputation as a technology hub.

"Tenable is a fast-paced, innovative security company, so it's only natural we chose Dublin, a city known around the world for its tech talent, as the home of our first international headquarters," he said.

The online security provider says it has offices in 20 countries and more than 21,000 customers worldwide, including top companies and the public sector.

Martin Shanahan, of State investment agency IDA Ireland, said Tenable's decision to locate in Dublin "significantly bolsters Ireland's reputation as a cybersecurity hub within Europe".

"Ireland, as a committed member of the European Union, provides companies with access to a highly skilled and mobile IT talent pool," he added.

"IDA looks forward to supporting the company as it grows and develops its international footprint from Ireland."