Customers vent their fury online after Ryanair cancels 50 flights a day for next six weeks

The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions, and is trying to restore its punctuality record.

Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.

However, passengers have taken to social media to express their anger, with some of them left stranded abroad.

