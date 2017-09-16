Customers vent their fury online after Ryanair cancels 50 flights a day for next six weeks

The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions, and is trying to restore its punctuality record.

Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.

However, passengers have taken to social media to express their anger, with some of them left stranded abroad.

. @ryanair just cancelled flight to Dinard on Sun by email. No explanation. No telephone service. No live chat. Seriously ? — lyn robinson (@lynrobinson) September 15, 2017

Thanks @Ryanair for leaving people in their shit and asking extra cost to change the flight you cancelled! 👍🏻 — Sofie 🐢🍻 (@SofieRmls) September 15, 2017

FLIGHT HOME CANCELLED. I guess I live in Poland now.. thank you @Ryanair NOT — Catherine (@clallison1) September 15, 2017

I will never book flights with @Ryanair again. Cancelled our flight home with no alternative. Left to our own devices. — Neil Johnson (@neil66johnson) September 15, 2017

Terrible service @Ryanair cancelled our flight wouldn't pay for any losses in new flight and accommodation avoid this company at all costs!😡 — Jodie thomas (@Jodieth08165250) September 15, 2017