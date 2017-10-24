CSO numbers show rise in visitors for 2017 so far

The Central Statistics Office has reported that the number of tourists coming to Ireland has risen so far this year.

The number of tourists coming to our shores between January and September this year stands at 7,661,200, a rise of 216,000 on the figure for the same period last year of 7,445,200.

However, visitors from the UK fell from 3,013,500 between January and Septermber 2016 to 2,810,500 in the same period this year.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "The decline in visitor numbers from Britain continues to be a real concern, down 6.7% for the January to September period.

"The fall in the value of sterling has made holidays and short breaks here more expensive for British visitors and has made Britain more affordable for visitors from many of our top markets."

However, the figures for the rest of the world were positive as arrivals grew in the same period.

Mr Gibbons said: "Tourism Ireland’s extensive autumn campaign is in full swing, to promote late season holidays and boost travel into the early part of 2018.

"Upcoming promotions – including a significant presence at World Travel Market in London, with about 70 Irish tourism partners, and our ‘Jump into Ireland’ travel trade and media blitz to the United States next month – will help position us well for 2018."