Cruise line announces wearable tech that's going to revolutionise your holiday

You might have thought that improving upon your cruise holiday was impossible, but one cruise line’s new invention, the Ocean Medallion, is set to make it all a bit easier.

The gadget is described by Carnival as “a first-of-its-kind wearable device” that can be worn as a necklace, bracelet or simply carried around, and will assist with the entire cruise experience.

The small disc has no on or off buttons and requires no charging. Furthermore, it moves away from the ‘tap’ function of many other wearable tech devices, allowing passengers to unlock their room door for example with minimum effort.

The Ocean Medallion will afford guests the ability to locate their friends and family while on board, as well as to participate in on-board games. It also takes your likes and dislikes into account when it comes to food and drink, allowing for an original experience.

(Carnival)

Payments will also become easier with the disc, as well as interaction with other passengers.

“We will assist our guests wherever they are, while engaging with them in a uniquely personal way,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “Our mission is to help our guests make the most of every moment of their vacation.”

The device, which is being showcased in Las Vegas at the CES tech show, is set to be introduced first on a modified cruise ship later this year, with other ships to follow.