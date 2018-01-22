Credit unions need to adapt or face closure
The country’s credit unions are facing a wave of closures unless they change their business model.
A new report shows that people love them, but fewer are borrowing from them and opting for bank loans instead.
It suggest that credit unions need to radically change and offer more than just loans to avoid mass closure.
According to the Irish Independent, half of the State’s credit unions are already on course to make losses at the end of the year.
- Digital Desk
