Credit Unions named best for customer experience third year in a row

Irish Credit Unions have topped the list for customer experience for the third year in a row.

Amárach Research's annual survey of Irish brands looks at what makes customers feel valued.

Other companies to make the top 10 include Lush Cosmetics and An Post.

Today is international CX Day and the survey is being published to raise awareness of customer experience excellence in Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), which represents over 270 credit unions in the Republic of Ireland, said the organisation was humbled by the result.

“This is a hugely positive endorsement by the general public of the services we offer to members. Credit unions are different from other financial institutions, not just because we are not-for-profit, but because decisions are made at a local level and tailored to the individual needs of members.”

Read the survey in full here: