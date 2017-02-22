Couple found burglar in their bedroom

A couple woke in the early hours to see the silhouette of a burglar in the doorway of their bedroom.

Detective Garda John Gleeson of Watercourse Road Garda station said in court this week that the accused signed a plea of guilty to a charge of a burglary carried out on September 2, 2016.

Detective Garda Gleeson said that on that date at 1.45am a couple were asleep in their bed at their apartment in Carpenter’s View on Pope’s Quay and they woke to the sight of the silhouette of a man in the doorway of their bedroom.

The owner of the apartment got out of bed and confronted this man and pushed him out of the bedroom and out of the house.

The intruder was carrying a small gardening pruning shears at the time which he had picked this up in the apartment.

The homeowner followed him out of the house on to Pope’s Quay.

Detective Garda Gleeson was on duty at Pope’s Quay at that time in the morning and he was flagged down by the householder who told him what happened.

Emmett Connors of no fixed address in Cork was immediately arrested and taken away for questioning.

This had to be suspended for six hours because of his high level of intoxication. The accused later admitted that he had been in the apartment. He claimed to have gotten into the apartment building as a result of a relationship he was in with another tenant in the same property.

It turned out that Connors had stolen the laptop computer left the apartment with it and then returned shortly afterwards at which time the householders awoke and gardaí were alerted.

The stolen laptop computer with later recovered.

The accused of no previous convictions apart from one count for assault back in 2006.

Defence barrister David Fleming said the accused was originally from Tipperary he had an alcohol addiction which he was seeking address at the moment and had not come to the attention of Garda since this crime was committed in September of last year.

Mr Fleming BL stressed that no violence was offered by the accused during the burglary.

He said the accused was a qualified chef and was in the process of finding work at the moment.

Mr Fleming said one of the background factors in this case was that in June 2016 the defendant's mother died and as a result of this his drinking spiralled out of control Mr Fleming said there was a report on the accused in which it was confirmed that he had been very remorseful about the incident and had been very open and honest in relation to it.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he would adjourn sentencing until the May sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court to see how Connor, 33, gets on in the meantime.