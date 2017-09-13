Corporate tax report does not recommend ways for ending loop holes in system

A new report on Corporate Tax has been criticised for not recommending ways of ending loop holes in the system.

The review was commissioned in the wake of the Apple tax ruling which decided that Ireland had a special tax arrangement with Apple.

Today's report found that there are no special deals with any one company.

But People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has said the investigation has some glaring omissions.

"Inside the report it shows profits have gone through the roof over the recent years but the corporations making the profits are actually paying less tax now than they did a number of years ago but yet the report recommends no action to deal with that problem," he said.