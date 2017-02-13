Cork start-up wins coveted on stage pitch at Dublin Tech Summit

A Cork-based online graphic design software company DesignWizard has beaten off competion from 50 other Irish start-ups to win a coveted live on stage pitch at the two-day Dublin Tech Summit.

Design Wizard’s CTO Aidan Casey will now deliver a 5 minute pitch to investors and an international audience of up to 10,000 attendees at the Dublin Convention Centre.

Winners of the overall pitch competition will be announced at the event’s final day on February 16h.

“This is an fantastic opportunity to bring DesignWizard to the world stage at the Dublin Tech Summit, we launched our software in December 2016 and our user base is growing quickly.” says Aidan.

“I’m personally relishing the opportunity to represent our dedicated team of researchers, designers, marketers and software engineers at the event.”

DesignWizard gives you instant access to over 1 million images. A dedicated team of researchers and designers add new images and templates every week. Users can simply choose from a gallery of templates or upload their own images and logos to create unique content in seconds.

On average 1.8 billion images are posted online each day and this trend continues to grow. Last month alone there was more than 301,000 Google searches for the words “image editor” but a complicated tool that takes weeks to learn just won’t cut it.

“I had been working in the design and photography industry for many years and saw that companies and individuals were struggling to deliver the kind of high quality images and designs that are expected in a digital first world. It’s becoming more and more difficult to standout from the crowd and to earn the attention of your followers. At DesignWizard, we want to make it easy to create brilliant visual content” added CEO Sean Prior.

Founded in Cork in 2015 by Sean Prior. Sean is also the founder and CEO of Wavebreak Media, a leading global supplier of stock video and photography. Having worked in the digital media and photography industry with companies including Shutterstock, Getty and Adobe and saw a gap in the market for a new kind of design tool.



