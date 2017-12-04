Cork one of five new locations for health food chain Freshly Chopped

By Pádraig Hoare

Health food chain Freshly Chopped is to open five new stores around the country this week.

The Irish-owned firm said it would be opening its first Waterford store today, before increasing its footprint in Cork and Galway as well as opening two new stores in Dublin, creating 75 new jobs.

Freshly Chopped’s first store in Waterford opens at City Square Shopping Centre, Arundel Square, while a store in Turvey, Co Dublin opens tomorrow.

The Maxol station on Glasheen Road near Wilton in Cork is one of three new restaurants opening on Wednesday, along with Galway’s Eyre Square and the IFSC in Dublin.

Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Freshly Chopped, said: “We are delighted to be finishing the year on such a strong note, achieving what we believe is a first in the Irish food business. Opening five new stores in one week is a highlight of my professional career to date.”

He added: “Wednesday will be a landmark day in our history, as we travel around the country to open three outlets in three provinces, all in just 24 hours. Since we opened our doors in 2012, we have seen the demand for healthy fast food grow exponentially.”

Freshly Chopped first arrived in Cork last July, opening at Spar in Little Island.

Founded in 2012 by Dublin entrepreneurs Brian Lee and Andy Chen, Freshly Chopped emphasises its more than 90 ingredients in its salad bowls, sandwiches and wraps.