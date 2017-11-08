Cork data destruction firm eyes more US growth after merger deal

A Cork firm specialising in data destruction plans further global growth after merging its US operations with a Washington DC-based company.

The merger will bring new clients including US government departments, financial institutions and pharmaceutical organisations.

Wisetek Solutions is merging its established US operations with Computer Discounters, which trades under the DataKillers brand.

The Little Island-based firm did not disclose the financial terms of the merger but said expanded group revenues will be over €30m for this financial year and that it anticipates revenues will grow to over €50m within two years.

Wisetek, which was founded 10 years ago, recorded pre-tax profits of almost €613,000 in 2016 and said it had total equity of €3.2m in its annual accounts filed this year.

The firm’s chief executive Sean Sheehan said the move to merge its existing US operations with DataKillers would lead to further expansion.

“Everything happens in the US and most companies are headquartered there. I am confident there will be more growth, including jobs. We are currently looking at Texas and California.”

Mr Sheehan said Wisetek is also looking to expand its foothold in Asia and the Middle East, where it has bases in Thailand and Dubai.

Wisetek said DataKillers’ location close to the US federal government market and the largest datacentre hub in the US in Virginia was key.

The newly-merged company will become one of the largest suppliers of refurbished IT equipment in the world, the firm said.

Wisetek began in 2007 as an Enterprise Ireland-supported company and now employs around 200 people.