Cork company dismiss those who feel Gluten free may be a passing fad

An award-winning Cork food company has predicted the gluten-free food industry will expand exponentially in the coming years, defying critics who say it is a passing fad, writes Padraig Hoare.

The Kinsale Bay Food Company, which crafts the finest gluten-free Irish food products, scooped three awards at the recent FreeFrom Food Awards’ 2017.

Having originated in the UK, the awards came to Ireland in 2016 to promote “free from” foods such as gluten, dairy or sugar-free breads, treats and meals.

The market has become massive globally, defying expectations from evidence-based food scientists that it would fizzle out after the initial boom. Sceptics argue there is little need for the majority of the population to eliminate ingredients such as gluten, a protein in grains that gives dough its elasticity. An allergy to gluten causes serious health issues, such as coeliac disease, a disorder of the autoimmune system.

However the explosion in demand for such products has shown no sign of abating, said Kinsale Bay Food company.

General Manager Tommy Doyle said: “In 2006 when our company started making gluten-free products, it was a totally new concept. At that point in time there was really no way of knowing what size the gluten free market in Ireland was. But over the years we have seen the gluten-free market grow not just with Kinsale Bay Food Company, but with other food producers coming to the market, introducing gluten-free products or making their existing products gluten-free.”

He pointed to Bord Bia research showing one in five Irish people buy gluten-free products every week despite only 1% of the population being diagnosed with coeliac disease.

“What has really driven our volumes and our commitment to staying gluten-free is our quality of taste and our appeal to the mainstream market. It is estimated in approximately 20 years 90% of the products we eat will be gluten free thus keeping in tandem with Kinsale Bay Food Company’s dedication to quality, wholesomeness and delicious foods,” Mr Doyle added.

With over 100 brands competing against each other at the FreeFrom awards, Kinsale Bay Food Company came out on top with its mushroom soup which received the gold, while its cottage and shepherd’s pie each received a silver.

From humble beginnings in 2008, selling various products in the Kinsale town market, the independently family-owned company is now selling its gluten free range to supermarket and independent stores nationwide.

Owner Jim O’Mahoney said: “So much hard work and dedication is put into producing the finest quality gluten free products and it is fantastic to see our team’s hard work being recognised. Being gluten free does not mean you have to sacrifice on quality or taste, and our products are an exact representation of this.”

A new packaging design and new website will launch in June. Products from the Kinsale Bay Food Company are available in selected Supervalu, Tesco, Centra and Artisan stores across Ireland.