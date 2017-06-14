Cork Airport scoops big prize in Europe

By Pádraig Hoare

Cork Airport’s continues to rise skyward with its official recognition as the best in Europe in its category at the 27th Airports Council International (ACI) Europe General Assembly in Paris last night.

Cork was named as Best Airport in Europe under 5 million passengers at the awards, which was attended by over 400 aviation chief executives and industry leaders.

Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport’s managing director said: “We are very proud and delighted to win the top prize. Cork Airport's business turnaround strategy has been recognised and endorsed by our leadership peers in the European airport industry.”

Cork Airport was the only Irish airport shortlisted in its competitive category.

Mr MacCarthy added: ““The entire team at Cork Airport works extremely hard to ensure we maintain outstanding levels of customer service every single day of the year. We strive to make the passenger experience better than any other competitor airport and one that our passengers will tell their friends and family about.”

History will be made next month when the first ever direct transatlantic flight takes off from Cork to Providence in Rhode Island on the US East Coast. Icelandic carrier Wow Air is currently flying passengers from Cork to cities across the US and Canada via Reykjavik.

Head of communications at Cork Airport, Kevin Cullinane said: “We will experience continued passenger growth again this year -- up a further 5% on 2016 -- and we are continuing to deliver new routes for passengers from the South of Ireland. We will certainly take the opportunity to celebrate this win but our main focus is to ensure our new routes, particularly our transatlantic services with both Wow Air and Norwegian are a success.”