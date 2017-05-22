Cork Airport nominated one of the best in Europe

Cork Airport's renaissance continues after it was nominated as one of the best in Europe, writes Pádraig Hoare.

Cork as been shortlisted for the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe Best Airport Awards in the Best Airport Under 5 Million Passengers category.

It is one of eight European airports shortlisted for the prestigious award, the winner of which will be announced in June at the ACI Europe General Assembly in Paris.

Cork Airport’s managing director Niall MacCarthy said: “We have had some excellent successes here at Cork Airport over the last 12 months. We continue to grow our route network and passenger numbers. This year over 2.3 million passengers will pass through the gateway to the south of Ireland, which is testament to the hard work and efforts of all the team who strive to secure the best routes and passenger experience as possible."

ACI Europe held its annual conference at Fota Resort last week, with director general of the organisation, Olivier Jankovec saying the eyes of the regional aviation world were on Cork, hoping it would prove low-fare, long-haul transatlantic travel was profitable.

Mr Jankovec said that as the threat of Brexit loomed, regional airports were looking to see how Cork would perform.

“Cork is at the forefront, it is pioneering in long-haul low-cost flying. The eyes of the regional aviation world are certainly on it. Of course the location of Ireland gives it an excellent advantage to develop that market. Cork is a fine example of all the innovation and an airport really fighting its corner when it comes to traffic growth and destinations. The long-haul route will take it one step further,” he said.

Cork Airport is shortlisted alongside Krakow Airport, Southampton Airport, London City Airport and Franport in Bulgaria in its peer category.

The announcement comes after the first new WOW Air services to and from Reykjavik on onwards to 10 North American destinations took off last Friday. Norwegian Air will begin its historic flights from Cork to Providence, Rhode Island in July.