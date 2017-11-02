Cork Airport continues to experience growth in passenger numbers

There has been a 4% increase in the number of passengers who travelled through Cork Airport in October, compared to last year.

Nearly 200,000 passengers used the airport despite disruptions from Storms Ophelia and Brian.

197,316 passengers came through the the airport, which is Ireland's news and second busiest international airport.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy said: “Consistent passenger growth is in direct correlation to the ongoing success of our routes across Europe and now to Boston Providence.

"Cork Airport has endeavoured to support the growth of our routes, through collaboration with local, national and international tourism and business stakeholders.”

Cork Airport also welcomed 42,000 passengers throughout the course of the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Recent announcements regarding increased frequency and expansion for Summer 2018, by SWISS, Volotea and Aer Lingus Regional, provide an early indicator of continued growth for next year.