Coppers nightclub see their profits soar

Coppers in Dublin is taking in €100,000 every week.

The country's best known nightclub has recorded accumulated profits of €72m for 2016.

The club was boosted by The Dubs' All-Ireland win last September when Captain Bryan Cullen said they would be partying there that night.

The company behind Copper Face Jacks has recorded pre-tax profits of €5.16m, an increase of 8.5% from last year.