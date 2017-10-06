Consumer Sentiment shows signs of economy's slow recovery

Householders are the most optimistic about the economy and their personal financial situations since February 2016.

A modest increase in the consumer sentiment index shows an 18-month high for September.

Despite the steady increase there is no evidence yet of a widespread "feel-good" factor.

Chief Economist with KBC Bank Ireland, Austin Hughes, says it is a slow recovery with a lot of remaining uncertainty.

Mr Hughes said: "Their worst fears that Brexit would cause an absolutely catastrophic outturn for the Irish economy this year haven't materialised.

"Instead, the economy has actually done very well, so in those circumstances consumers are less fearful.

"But we're way, way away from any point where consumers might feel that the economy is seeing a dramatic recovery."