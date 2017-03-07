Consumer confidence levels drop 2.4 points in February

Consumer confidence levels have dropped again, after a strong start to the year.

The KBC Bank/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index for February saw a drop of 2.4 points, to 100.7.

But the report's authors say Irish consumers' outlook is still cautiously optimistic.

The biggest drop in confidence last month was in relation to jobs.

Analysts say that may be due to the high profile announcement of job losses at Hewlett Packard.