Consumer confidence higher outside Dublin, report finds

Consumers outside of Dublin are spending more, and are more confident in the economy according to a new report.

The latest KBC Consumer Sentiment Index shows that there has been an increase in confidence across the country in the first quarter.

Dubliners are slightly more cautious with their spending, suggesting they are more concerned about things like the slowdown in jobs growth and the housing crisis.

Austin Hughes, chief economist with KBC bank, says the fact other parts of the country are in the earlier stages of economic growth explains the differences in spending.

"Consumers are happy that there's a few more jobs to be had, that there's more money coming from Government spending programmes, and as a result, they're maybe a little more willing to spend at this time," he said.

"It doesn't mean they're blind to the economic risks in the current environment, but they are seeing important counterweights in the form of stronger employment growth a little more support from Government policy."