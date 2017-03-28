Consultation announced on possible relocation of Channel 4 outside London
A consultation on whether to move Channel 4 out of London is being launched, UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has announced.
The broadcaster will remain publicly owned but how it spends money and where it is based is being reviewed to make sure it is "serving the country".
Ms Bradley said the Government wants the "benefits of this national asset to be spread far and wide, not just in London".
