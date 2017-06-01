Construction starts on €40m investment at Takeda Ireland facility

Construction is getting underway on a major expansion for Takeda Ireland, at its site at Grange Castle in Dublin.

The €40m investment which was announced last year, sees work begin this month on a new pharmaceutical production facility at the existing site.

Spokesperson for IDA Ireland Kevin Sammon said the development is on track to create 40 new jobs over the next two years.

"Ireland continues to offer the right balance of talent, track record and innovation for those looking to invest worldwide," he said.