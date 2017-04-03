Construction Industry Federation calls for immediate spending on regional infrastructure

Around 30% of the government's investment in infrastructure is concentrated in the Greater Dublin Area.

The Construction Industry Federation says there needs to be immediate spending on regional infrastructure or we will be at a serious competitive disadvantage.

It is calling for the percentage of our GDP, spent on things like roads, rail and water pipelines, to be increased from 2 to 4%.

Director General, Tom Parlon, says there needs to be more focus on regional areas or the whole country will get left behind.

"Well effectively we are facing an infrastructure crisis and we believe that we must act now. Every year we are delaying infrastructure development and that is essentially pushing projects out past 2020, so we've had a long decade of under investment.

"It's severely limiting the potential of trustees of industry in the countryside and it's having a very negative effect on balanced economic growth," he said.