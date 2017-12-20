Confidence in jobs market bolstered by job announcements

International companies are continuing to invest in Ireland while employment is growing.

Morgan McKinley's latest employment monitor shows November was one of the most active in terms of job announcements, despite a 10% decrease in job opportunities.

The group is also recommending that planning processes be streamlined to help attract and facilitate large-scale investment.

Trayc Keevans from the group said there is a continuing confidence in the Irish professional jobs market.

"We had a record two months in the months prior to this of jobs being brought to the marketplace," she said.

"What is interesting, though, is there's been an uplift of 21% on year-on-year figures in the number of professionals registering for new opportunities. This is largely reflected in the confidences that's in the marketplace right now," she added.