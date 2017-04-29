Reduction in trade and impacts on tourism top the list of concerns for Irish businesses ahead of Brexit.

'Chambers Ireland' who represent traders across the country say they are working to identify risks and articulate concerns of their members.

The EU Council will meet today to discuss the UK's exit from the European Union.

Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland Ian Talbot, says companies need assurances.

"We're calling for a commitment from both sides, the EU and the UK, that economic stability will be prioritised in these discussions.

"Businesses are suffering a lack of certainty, great confusion, and complete lack of clarity about the timeframes for Brexit," he said.