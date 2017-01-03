Companies considering move to Ireland following Brexit vote

A significant number of companies are considering relocating to Ireland, from Britain, after Brexit.

The IDA says its offices around the world are taking calls from firms looking for access to Europe when the UK leaves the EU.

The latest stats revealed today show that overseas businesses here now employ almost 200,000 people.

Job losses within IDA client companies are also at their lowest level since 1997, but the trend is not expected to continue.

The 2016 figures were announced by a supercomputer named 'Watson'.