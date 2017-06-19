Codec-dss announces 50 new jobs in Galway

The Irish technology company Codec-dss has announced 50 new jobs after the company saw a "dramatic growth" in the last year.

The company based in Galway, is immediately recruiting for programmers, consultants and sales and administration staff at its Galway office.

The company opened their office in Galway earlier this year and was announced as Microsoft's country partner of the year 2017.

The award recognises outstanding levels of excellence in expertise, innovation and customer satisfaction.

Code-dss also has offices in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Cologne, Warsaw and London.