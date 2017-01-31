Club Penguin is shutting down and now everyone's childhood is ruined

There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, but it seems nothing has got people quite so riled up as the closure of Club Penguin.

The Disney-owned game will stop existing in its current form in March, with a new game called Club Penguin Island being launched purely on mobile.

And people are reacting with moderation and restraint…

CLUB PENGUIN IS SHUTTING DOWN FOREVER NOT TO BE DRAMATIC BUT THIS IS LITERALLY THE WORST NEWS I'VE EVER GOTTEN EVER — ginapple (@ginapple_) January 31, 2017

THEY CANT CLOSE DOWN CLUB PENGUIN THATS MY ENTIRE CHILDHOOD — i looooooooooooooooo (@MORlSAWA) January 31, 2017

omg they're really discontinuing Club Penguin... I feel so old pic.twitter.com/d5VBYcxXTS — griffin (@GRlFFERS) January 31, 2017

club penguin is ending i no longer wish to be alive — insane (@deIuge) January 31, 2017

If you’re unfamiliar, Club Penguin was set up back in 2005 as a sort of online virtual world for young people – and it played a big part in a lot of kids’ lives.

RIP My childhood Club Penguin is shutting down, not jk. - EP — SolarAudienceGrowth (@solar_AG) January 31, 2017

Club penguin is shutting down.. 🙁 best website of my childhood... WHY — Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) January 31, 2017

CLUB PENGUIN IS SHUTTING DOWN MY CHILDHOOD IM GONNA pic.twitter.com/8zTBugCnXo — lacey | pinned (@tensehowell) January 31, 2017

A post on the Club Penguin site read: “We will be launching an amazing new product, Club Penguin Island, that offers a uniquely penguin experience, with new features and gameplay, making it more fun than ever.

“As part of the launch of Club Penguin Island in March, we will be transitioning to an entirely new platform, and, we’ve made the decision to discontinue the current Club Penguin game on desktop and mobile devices on March 29, 2017.

“We’ll be celebrating the first 11 years with you with a huge party starting February 1, 2017.”

People aren’t convinced about the new mobile version.

I'm actually kind of ticked off Club Penguin is getting shut down. The new version doesn't even support a desktop version, only mobile.😡 — Chad tropic (@Chadtronic) January 31, 2017

i've just been informed they're shutting down club penguin to launch club penguin island... dont know how to feel about this — julia gosiengfiao. (@ninjaygo) January 31, 2017

Club Penguin is shutting down...

And releasing a new "better" game called Club Penguin Island

(In short, someone kill me) — BlungoChumbus (@BlungoChumbus) January 31, 2017

Some people are blaming the president.

CLUB PENGUIN IS SHUTTING DOWN TRUMP HAS GONE TOO FAR NOW — Andrew (@k0unna) January 30, 2017

It's nearly midnight and here I am, crying about the shutdown of Club Penguin. Day 11 of Trump's America, folks pic.twitter.com/4kVXct0Zes — will (@willfromthe1975) January 31, 2017

Trump claims he can save jobs for Americans but can he save Club Penguin? — leo 💫 (@POTENTlA) January 31, 2017

Expect protesters to mobilise outside Disney World soon.