Club Penguin is shutting down and now everyone's childhood is ruined

Back to Business Home

There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, but it seems nothing has got people quite so riled up as the closure of Club Penguin.

The Disney-owned game will stop existing in its current form in March, with a new game called Club Penguin Island being launched purely on mobile.

And people are reacting with moderation and restraint…

If you’re unfamiliar, Club Penguin was set up back in 2005 as a sort of online virtual world for young people – and it played a big part in a lot of kids’ lives.

A post on the Club Penguin site read: “We will be launching an amazing new product, Club Penguin Island, that offers a uniquely penguin experience, with new features and gameplay, making it more fun than ever.

“As part of the launch of Club Penguin Island in March, we will be transitioning to an entirely new platform, and, we’ve made the decision to discontinue the current Club Penguin game on desktop and mobile devices on March 29, 2017.

“We’ll be celebrating the first 11 years with you with a huge party starting February 1, 2017.”

People aren’t convinced about the new mobile version.

Some people are blaming the president.

Expect protesters to mobilise outside Disney World soon.
KEYWORDS: Club Penguin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets