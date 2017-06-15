Circle to double staff in effort to grow in digital currency market

Circle is set to double its workforce in Ireland as part of its ambition to become the world's default platform for digitally sharing money.

The Boston-based firm currently employs 20 people in Ireland, having established its international headquarters in Dublin in July 2014.

It wants to add as many new members of staff over the next two years.

Founder and chief executive Jeremy Allaire told The Irish Times:"We're hiring a talent pool across a wide range of functions including compliance, risk, support, operations, legal affairs.

"Dublin is really becoming a critical office for us. It is the fastest growing one we have and we're obviously very committed to Ireland."