Check out these selfie drones unveiled at CES in Las Vegas

Drones can do a lot of things but these two models has only one purpose: take selfies.

Keyshare Technology has announced its Kimon “selfie drone” at CES 2017 – one of the world’s biggest technology trade shows in Las Vegas.

The drone is designed to reduce the limitations of typical selfie photographs that can only extend as far as your arm’s length.

It contains facial recognition technology and is smartphone controlled. But more importantly, this handy gizmo can fit into a backpack.

Other features include the option to record video in 4K and five picture-taking modes, including panoramic selfies.

Meanwhile, the Hover Camera drone, also showcased at CES, is foldable, lightweight and can take HD photos.

Made by Beijing startup Zero Zero Robotics, the device can be controlled with a smartphone. Its inventors say the Hover Camera has the capability to auto-follow its owner.

Your selfie game is about to get a lot more interesting.