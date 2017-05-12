Chartered Accountants Ireland calls for Northern parties to cooperate on Brexit issues

Chartered Accountants Ireland has called for political parties in the North to redouble their efforts to secure the future of the devolved government.

Chartered Accountants Ireland President Liam Lynch, speaking ahead of the Institute’s Annual Conference taking place in Galway today, warned that the North runs the risk of being left behind in Brexit preparations and negotiations.

“In Northern Ireland, the fact that there is no devolved government is having an extremely detrimental effect on planning for Brexit.

Speaking at the Chartered Accountants Ireland Annual Conference in Galway today (Friday 12 May) , Institute president Liam Lynch has called for all Northern Ireland parties to redouble their efforts to secure the future of the devolved government in Northern Ireland. Pictured are conference speakers Liam Lynch, Brian Keegan, Director of Tax and Public Policy, and broadcaster Mark Little. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Disruption’.

"It is important that all institutions involved appreciate and address the extreme gravity of the Brexit negotiations, and put aside posturing and politics to deal with the issues for the betterment of their constituents.” said Mr Lynch.

The institute, which has over 3,000 members in the North, is asking all parties in the North to resolve the impasse, for the good of both jurisdictions on the island.

Brian Keegan, Director of Public Policy and Taxation at Chartered Accountants Ireland, added: “We are looking for practical solutions to the issues raised by Brexit. Our research shows that there is a knowledge deficit when it comes to dealing with the realities of cross border trade and customs post Brexit.

"We are working towards, and campaigning for, a programme of education and resourcing to assist smaller businesses in particular adapt to the UK’s departure from the EU.”

The call from Chartered Accountants Ireland comes as the institute brings together a panel of industry leaders, thinkers, and experts from the worlds of business, technology, and sport for its flagship Annual Conference.