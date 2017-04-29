Chamber welcomes changes to Eden Quay plan for Luas works

Dublin Chamber has welcomed Dublin City Council's decision to alter plans to ban private cars completely from Eden Quay.

The Chamber said it was pleased to see that the council appeared to have listened to the deep concerns of the business community over the changes, which would have seen the north quay restricted to public transport and taxis.

It is now proposed to allow one lane of general traffic through from Bachelor's Walk to Eden Quay and on to Dublin Port.

The Chamber's Graeme McQueen said everyone knows that changes are needed to accommodate Luas works, but said the city centre still had to operate smoothly.

"There was little contingency within the plan for where the cars were actually were going to go (if Eden Quay were closed to cars) …In a city like Dublin, we need much better planning than that," he said.