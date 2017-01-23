Central Bank 'to fast-track' applications from firms to move to Ireland

It is being reported today that the Central Bank will 'fast-track' applications from businesses to move to Ireland as Brexit preparations continue.

According to the The Irish Independent, paperwork will be 'reprioritised' if necessary to meet demand, in a bid to ensure Ireland is an attractive destination for companies leaving the UK.

The details are outlined in a new government plan for the financial services industry.

