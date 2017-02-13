Cassie is the ostrich-like robot that could be the future

With each video update we see, the ever-advancing ability of robotics becomes increasingly apparent – and this week’s most eye-catching video is no different.

Researchers at Agility Robotics and Oregon State University in the US have unveiled Cassie, a bipedal (two-legged) robot with uncanny balance and the ability to squat, crouch and stand upright.

As the researchers suggest in the video, the appeal of Cassie is its agility, which they say could be invaluable in the future in sending the bot into areas that could be dangerous for humans.

The example of fire-fighters using Cassie to search an unstable building that’s on fire was used as one possible scenario.

The video also shows Cassie being pushed as part of testing, as well as tried out on a number of unsteady surfaces.