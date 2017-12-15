Careers 2018: Ireland’s newest private hospital proves an instant success with service users

Mater Private Hospital Cork is Ireland’s fastest growing Hospital, providing quality acute services to the people of Cork and the greater Munster area.

“We deliver affordable, safe and effective clinical care in a brand new state-of-the-art facility. Our structure, support and learning opportunities help us work together to ensure that we are all competent, capable and confident, which allows us provide quality care that meets our patient needs,” said a spokesperson for Mater Private Hospital Cork.

“Located in City Gate, Mahon, the Mater Private Cork is Ireland’s newest private hospital and as our services expand and grow, so do the opportunities for Career Progression,” she added.

“Our key aim is to provide GPs in the region with swift and easy access to in-hospital care for their patients.”

Over the past 18 months, Mater Private Hospital Cork has doubled its capacity, opened a new Orthopaedic and Spine Centre, a new Ophthalmic Centre, a new ward and Emergency Department leading to an increase in staffing levels in a number of medical and administrative areas.

Further development and expansion plans are at an advanced stage.

Mater Private Hospital Cork is equipped with the very latest technology, private en-suite rooms and free parking for patients and visitors. The Emergency Department, which treats patients over 16, and Urgent Cardiac Care open daily, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

