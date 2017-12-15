Careers 2018: Fastnet Talent Group set to add six global roles

2017 has been a busy and successful year at Fastnet – The Talent Group and the firm is experiencing unprecedented demand for their total talent solutions.

To that end, Fastnet currently have six open internal roles across their Cork and Dublin offices.

Fastnet is passionate about attracting the best people to join the growing organisation and in line with their values, entrepreneurial spirt is something they always look for in attracting new colleagues.

In today’s economy, competition is rife not only to find, but to retain and engage talent. “Entrepreneurial spirit is a mindset. At Fastnet, we encourage all colleagues to think independently and put great ideas into action. It’s about being agile and empowered, never complacent. In order to optimise outcomes for our clients and candidates we require people who are questioning, creative, passionate, tenacious and resilient” said Niamh O’Driscoll, Managing Partner

In an increasingly volatile global environment, the current war for talent 2.0, will be followed by a world of work featuring operational automation, the gig economy and longer working lives. New jobs will be created, requiring skillsets that will not have featured previously.

“It is clear that only organizations that can demonstrate consistent agility and versatility will outpace their competitors. We are looking forward to an exciting, productive 2018 and to continuing to partner with our clients developing optimum end-to-end talent strategies to match their growth, development, transformation or restructuring objectives.” said O’Driscoll