Careers 2018: CIT pays dividends for Rebecca Daly’s career in hospitality sector

Cork International Hotel duty manager Rebecca Daly loves the buzz of working in the hospitality sector, and the contact with people on big life occasions ranging from weddings, christenings and family gatherings through to a wide range of business meetings.

She says completing the degree in Hospitality Management in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality at CIT was just the start she needed in her career.

“I wanted to do hospitality, but wasn’t sure what field,” says Rebecca. “I heard good things about the course at CIT. It seemed to have a good balance between academic studies and practical work.

“Throughout the three years, we did various modules, like hosting event nights in the college’s training restaurant. The group was divided into kitchen and restaurant service — giving us an insight into how much planning is actually involved.”

Rebecca said the opportunity to travel abroad as part of the CIT hospitality course was a big plus.

Her first hospitality job was working in a restaurant while still at school. When she started in CIT, she was assigned for her first-year placement for three months in the Galway Bay Hotel. She joined Cork International Airport Hotel in September 2012. The course gave her great confidence.

“With hospitality, there is no such thing as a typical day,” Rebecca said. “That is one of the reasons why I love the industry. I love the busy periods, the adrenaline kick is fantastic. Also, as an ambassador for Trigon Hotels [the parent company of the Cork International Hotel], I get to attend career fairs and recruitment days, and I’m proud to sell the industry to prospective applicants.”

Thus far, hospitality work and her CIT studies have both certainly give Rebecca plenty of satisfaction.

“My career aim is to become a department head within three years,” she said.